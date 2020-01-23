How to watch and live stream Man City v Fulham

Manchester Metropolis tackle Fulham within the FA Cup fourth spherical on the Etihad this weekend.

Metropolis boast a terrific file in home cup competitions in latest seasons and can hope to maintain up their robust monitor file.

Pep Guardiola is prone to make a number of personnel adjustments with David Silva and Phil Foden positive to be in rivalry for beginning locations.

Fulham are going alongside properly within the Championship. They sit third within the desk having closed the hole to the automated locations to simply three factors.

Boss Scott Parker will likely be eager to increase his aspect’s robust kind to the FA Cup, however will perceive the enormity of the duty forward.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things it’s worthwhile to learn about find out how to watch the Man Metropolis v Fulham recreation on TV and on-line.

FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend

What time is Man Metropolis v Fulham?

Man Metropolis v Fulham will kick off at 1:00pm on Sunday 26th January 2020.

What channel is Man Metropolis v Fulham?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport without cost on BBC1 from 12:45pm.

The right way to stay stream Man Metropolis v Fulham

You may as well stay stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Credit score to Manchester Metropolis for treating home cup competitions with a deserved degree of respect.

Guardiola will make adjustments as soon as once more, however Metropolis’s squad depth is near-unparralelled within the attacking division and whoever they discipline is prone to get the job completed with none nice stress.

Prediction: Man Metropolis Three-1 Fulham