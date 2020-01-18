How to watch and live stream Partick Thistle v Celtic

Celtic are aiming to progress to the Scottish Cup fifth spherical for the 14th consecutive season once they face Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The Bhoys have received the final seven home trophies on supply and can little question be thirsty so as to add extra silverware to the trophy cupboard.

Watch Celtic v Partick Thistle on Premier Sports activities

Partick Thistle sit second-bottom within the Championship and will probably be relishing the daunting go to of the Glasgow outfit.

The perimeters met within the League Cup quarter-finals final September with Celtic working out 5-Zero winners on house soil.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential to learn about easy methods to watch the Partick Thistle v Celtic sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

Partick Thistle v Celtic will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

What channel is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

You’ll be able to watch the sport reside on Premier Sports activities 1 from 5:05pm.

It prices simply £11.99 per thirty days for Sky clients or £120 for an annual move and consists of LaLigaTV which boasts 9 Spanish high flight matches each weekend.

Try the newest offers on Premier Sports activities

The right way to reside stream Partick Thistle v Celtic

The sport can also be streamed reside on-line by way of Premier Participant.

It comes included with the Sky package deal for Premier Sports activities, or you may join the online-only participant no matter your present TV supplier.

Try the newest offers for Premier Participant

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Celtic are the overwhelming favourites and received’t let any complacency sneak into their minds.

Neil Lennon is prone to rotate a number of stars but it surely received’t have an effect on the end result.

Prediction: Partick Thistle Zero-2 Celtic