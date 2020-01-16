How to watch and live stream Partick Thistle v Celtic

Celtic are aiming to progress to the Scottish Cup fifth spherical for the 14th consecutive season once they face Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The Bhoys have received the final seven home trophies on supply and can little question be thirsty so as to add extra silverware to the trophy cupboard.

Partick Thistle sit second-bottom within the Championship and will likely be relishing the daunting go to of the Glasgow outfit.

The perimeters met within the League Cup quarter-finals final September with Celtic operating out 5-Zero winners on dwelling soil.

What you might want to find out about tips on how to watch the Partick Thistle v Celtic recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

Partick Thistle v Celtic will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

What channel is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

You possibly can watch the sport dwell on Premier Sports activities 1 from 5:05pm.

Learn how to dwell stream Partick Thistle v Celtic

The sport can also be streamed dwell on-line through Premier Participant.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Celtic are the overwhelming favourites and received’t let any complacency sneak into their minds.

Neil Lennon is more likely to rotate a number of stars however it received’t have an effect on the end result.

Prediction: Partick Thistle Zero-2 Celtic