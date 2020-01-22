How to watch and live stream Pro Bowl 2020 in the UK

The Professional Bowl is an annual NFL showpiece sport set within the break between the playoffs and the Tremendous Bowl.

Gamers are chosen based mostly on their achievements all through the season with Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh main the AFC all-star staff, and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks in control of the NFC roster.

Watch the 2020 Professional Bowl with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day go

The groups will battle it out for the silverware to spherical off their season earlier than all consideration turns to the Tremendous Bowl subsequent weekend.

Loads of enormous names can be concerned within the Professional Bowl together with Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Derrick Henry.

We have now included the total rosters beneath, together with gamers who have been chosen however have been compelled to drop out on account of damage or inclusion within the Tremendous Bowl between the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you want to find out about learn how to watch the Professional Bowl 2020 on TV and on-line.



What time is the Professional Bowl?

The Professional Bowl begins at eight:00pm on Sunday 26th January 2020 in UK time.

The place is the Professional Bowl in 2020?

The Professional Bowl is being held on the Tenting World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, USA with a capability of greater than 60,000.

What channel is the Professional Bowl on?

You possibly can watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Enviornment from eight:00pm.

Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

Tips on how to reside stream the Professional Bowl

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can reside stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

It’s also possible to tune into the sport by way of NFL Gamepass on a number of gadgets, together with smartphones and tablets.

Professional Bowl roster – AFC

* signifies starter

Offense

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (Tremendous Bowl); Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (alternative)

Working Backs: Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens

Vast Receivers: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans (injured); Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (Tremendous Bowl); Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (alternative); DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (alternative)

Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (Tremendous Bowl); Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens; Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts (alternative)

Tackles: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders (injured); Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens (alternative)

Guards: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (alternative)

Centres: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers (injured); Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (alternative)

Protection

Defensive ends: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers (injured); Frank Clark*, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (Tremendous Bowl); Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (alternative); Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (alternative)

Inside linemen: Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (Tremendous Bowl); Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans (alternative)

Exterior linebackers: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens

Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots (injured); Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Payments (alternative)

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre’Davious White*, Buffalo Payments; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens (injured); Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers (alternative)

Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jamal Adams*, New York Jets; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Particular Groups

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans

Returner: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (Tremendous Bowl); Andre Roberts, Buffalo Payments (alternative)

Particular teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots

Lengthy snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens

Professional Bowl roster – NFC

* signifies starter

Offense

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Inexperienced Bay Packers (damage); Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (alternative)

Working Backs: Dalvin Prepare dinner*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (damage); Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (alternative)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers (Tremendous Bowl); C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (alternative)

Vast receivers: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons (damage); Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (damage); Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (damage); Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (alternative); Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (alternative); Davante Adams, Inexperienced Bay Packers (alternative)

Tight ends: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers (Tremendous Bowl); Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles; Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Tackles: David Bakhtiari*, Inexperienced Bay Packers (damage); Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (alternative)

Guards: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles (damage); Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers (alternative)

Centres: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Protection

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers (Tremendous Bowl); Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings (alternative)

Inside linemen: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams (damage); Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; Kenny Clark, Inexperienced Bay Packers (alternative)

Exterior linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears (damage); Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Za’Darius Smith, Inexperienced Bay Packers (alternative)

Inside linebackers: Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks (damage); Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (retired); Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys (alternative); Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings (alternative)

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers (Tremendous Bowl); Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (injured); Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears (alternative); Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings (alternative)

Safeties: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Particular Groups

Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints

Punter: Tress Method*, Washington Redskins

Returner: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints

Particular teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears

Lengthy snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles