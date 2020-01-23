How to watch and live stream QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

QPR host Sheffield Wednesday in an all-Championship affair to kick-start the set of FA Cup fourth spherical fixtures.

The Rs triumphed in August when the edges final met – a quick-fire Jordan Hugill brace cancelled out Steven Fletcher’s opener from the penalty spot to safe all three factors.

Since then, Wednesday clawed their method into play-off rivalry however have gone off the boil in latest weeks.

Fletcher was dominated out for as much as 10 weeks firstly of January after selecting up an harm through the FA Cup third spherical overcome Brighton.

QPR will hope to take advantage of the star striker’s absence, whereas their very own Nakhi Wells continues to search out the online with nice consistency.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you should learn about the best way to watch the QPR v Sheffield Wednesday recreation on TV and on-line.

FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend

What time is QPR v Sheffield Wednesday?

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at eight:00pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is QPR v Sheffield Wednesday?

The sport shall be proven reside on BT Sport 1 Additional from eight:00pm.

Learn how to reside stream QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Confidence round QPR shall be hovering following latest 6-1 and 5-1 victories over Cardiff and Swansea respectively, and a win over promotion-chasing Leeds on the weekend.

Mark Warburton’s males are progressively piecing collectively a little bit of kind within the league and shall be decided to maintain the arrogance flowing with an FA Cup victory.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday