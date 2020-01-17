How to watch and live stream Rangers v Stranraer

Steven Gerrard will hope Rangers can navigate their means by the Scottish Cup fourth spherical with none hiccups towards Stranraer.

The Premiership title-chasers have reached the fifth spherical in each season since 2006/07.

Watch Rangers v Stranraer on Premier Sports activities

The Gers can be determined to file their first main piece of silverware since 2011.

League One facet Stranraer face a tricky process holding out Gerrard’s rampant Rangers however will head to Glasgow with nothing to worry and some extent to show.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot you could find out about tips on how to watch the Rangers v Stranraer recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Rangers v Stranraer?

Rangers v Stranraer will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 17th January 2020.

What channel is Rangers v Stranraer?

You may watch the sport stay on Premier Sports activities 1 from 7:00pm.

It prices simply £11.99 monthly for Sky clients or £120 for an annual go and contains LaLigaTV which boasts 9 Spanish high flight matches each weekend.

Try the most recent offers on Premier Sports activities

Learn how to stay stream Rangers v Stranraer

The sport can also be streamed stay on-line by way of Premier Participant.

It comes included with the Sky bundle for Premier Sports activities, or you’ll be able to join the online-only participant no matter your present TV supplier.

Try the most recent offers for Premier Participant

Who will win? Potts predicts…

This all boils right down to Rangers need to win.

Gerrard will guarantee his males respect their opponents and don’t let complacency creep within the hunt for silverware.

Prediction: Rangers Three-Zero Stranraer