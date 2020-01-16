How to watch and live stream Rangers v Stranraer

Steven Gerrard will hope Rangers can navigate their method by the Scottish Cup fourth spherical with none hiccups towards Stranraer.

The Premiership title-chasers have reached the fifth spherical in each season since 2006/07.

The Gers can be determined to report their first main piece of silverware since 2011.

League One aspect Stranraer face a tricky job preserving out Gerrard’s rampant Rangers however will head to Glasgow with nothing to worry and some extent to show.

all the pieces it's essential find out about find out how to watch the Rangers v Stranraer sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Rangers v Stranraer?

Rangers v Stranraer will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 17th January 2020.

What channel is Rangers v Stranraer?

stay stream Rangers v Stranraer

Who will win? Potts predicts…

This all boils right down to Rangers need to win.

Gerrard will guarantee his males respect their opponents and don’t let complacency creep within the hunt for silverware.

Prediction: Rangers Three-Zero Stranraer