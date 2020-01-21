How to watch and live stream Sheffield United v Man City

Manchester Metropolis journey to face Sheffield United hoping to supply a backlash show after dropping extra factors on the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s males conceded a last-minute personal purpose as Crystal Palace secured a 2-2 draw on the Etihad.

Metropolis are actually 16 factors behind Liverpool regardless of enjoying one further sport.

Alternatively, Sheffield United are exceeding all expectations and proceed to supply cussed shows to maintain them hovering in seventh.

A gutsy 1-1 draw with Arsenal on the weekend will give them confidence of going up in opposition to Metropolis’s all-star forged of forwards.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you might want to learn about the right way to watch the Sheffield United v Man Metropolis sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Sheffield United v Man Metropolis?

Sheffield United v Man Metropolis will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020.

What channel is Sheffield United v Man Metropolis?

The sport might be proven dwell on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

Tips on how to dwell stream Sheffield United v Man Metropolis

Who will win? Potts predicts…

It will be straightforward to criticise Metropolis after falling to this point behind within the title race however what they really did on the weekend was one thing any nice group nonetheless does: draw.

The reality is Metropolis haven’t skilled a foul run of kind all season regardless of moments of fallibility, they merely can not match the unprecedented Liverpool juggernaut step-for-step.

Metropolis stay a terrific aspect and will choose up one other win, although the Blades actually received’t roll over.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Man Metropolis