How to watch and live stream Sunderland v Doncaster

Sunderland have the bit between their tooth and are pushing arduous within the second half of their League One marketing campaign.

Phil Parkinson endured a torrid begin to life on Wearside however his aspect are actually unbeaten in seven with 4 wins of their final matches – together with a Four-Zero win over then-leaders Wycombe on the Stadium of Mild.

The Black Cats slid to the bottom league place of their 140-year historical past at Christmas – 15th within the third division – however now they sit sixth, six factors off the summit with video games in hand.

Doncaster are lurking exterior the play-off spots but stay a risk having gained 4 of their final six video games to nil.

Nonetheless, a three-match unbeaten run to start out 2020 has been bookended by defeats to Sunderland and high-flying Coventry.

What time is Sunderland v Doncaster?

Sunderland v Doncaster will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is Sunderland v Doncaster?

You may watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Predominant Occasion from 7:00pm.

The right way to reside stream Sunderland v Doncaster

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Sunderland look more and more just like the group to beat in League One given the stuttering type of Wycombe, Ipswich and Oxford.

They are going to be decided to maintain the circulate getting in a bid to seek out Rotherham on the prime.

Lynden Gooch and Chris Maguire are in glowing type whereas Jordan Willis continues to marshall an more and more assured backline.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-Zero Doncaster