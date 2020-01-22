How to watch and live stream Sunderland v Doncaster

Sunderland have the bit between their tooth and are pushing laborious within the second half of their League One marketing campaign.

Phil Parkinson endured a torrid begin to life on Wearside however his aspect at the moment are unbeaten in seven with 4 wins of their final matches – together with a Four-Zero win over then-leaders Wycombe on the Stadium of Mild.

Watch Sunderland v Doncaster with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day go

The Black Cats slid to the bottom league place of their 140-year historical past at Christmas – 15th within the third division – however now they sit sixth, six factors off the summit with video games in hand.

Doncaster are lurking outdoors the play-off spots but stay a menace having received 4 of their final six video games to nil.

Nevertheless, a three-match unbeaten run to start out 2020 has been bookended by defeats to Sunderland and high-flying Coventry.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot you could find out about find out how to watch the Sunderland v Doncaster recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Sunderland v Doncaster?

Sunderland v Doncaster will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 24th January 2020.

What channel is Sunderland v Doncaster?

You’ll be able to watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Important Occasion from 7:00pm.

Sky clients can particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

The way to dwell stream Sunderland v Doncaster

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Sunderland look more and more just like the staff to beat in League One given the stuttering type of Wycombe, Ipswich and Oxford.

They are going to be decided to maintain the movement entering into a bid to seek out Rotherham on the high.

Lynden Gooch and Chris Maguire are in glowing kind whereas Jordan Willis continues to marshall an more and more assured backline.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-Zero Doncaster