How to watch and live stream Wolves v Liverpool

Liverpool journey to the West Midlands for a tasty encounter with Wolves at Molineux.

The Reds have one hand on the Premier League trophy however is not going to relent of their pursuit of silverware and a stack of data.

Watch Wolves v Liverpool with a BT Sport month-to-month go

Jurgen Klopp’s males are 13 factors clear on the prime with two video games in hand over Manchester Metropolis.

Nonetheless, Wolves will present a stern take a look at on their house soil.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males are sixth within the desk and, given Chelsea and Manchester United’s woeful inconsistency issues, might have their eyes fastened on touchdown a shock Champions League place.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you have to find out about methods to watch the Wolves v Liverpool sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at eight:00pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.

What channel is Wolves v Liverpool?

The sport might be proven reside on BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract for simply £15.00 per thirty days. New prospects or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers also can entry BT Sport with a bunch of nice offers.

Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Easy methods to reside stream Wolves v Liverpool

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Predicting something apart from a Liverpool win could be silly given the sheer relentless nature of their kind.

They’ve confirmed their price in opposition to each kind of opponent, lining up with each kind of gameplan.

Wolves could be the group to interrupt the Reds’ run of unpolluted sheets with the tempo and energy of Adama Traore set to offer the complete backs a harder time than most wingers, however nonetheless anticipate Liverpool to triumph.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool