How to watch and live stream Wolves v Liverpool

Liverpool journey to the West Midlands for a tasty encounter with Wolves at Molineux.

The Reds have one hand on the Premier League trophy however is not going to relent of their pursuit of silverware and a stack of data.

Jurgen Klopp’s males are 13 factors clear on the prime with two video games in hand over Manchester Metropolis.

Nonetheless, Wolves will present a stern take a look at on their house soil.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males are sixth within the desk and, given Chelsea and Manchester United’s woeful inconsistency issues, might have their eyes fastened on touchdown a shock Champions League place.

every part you'll want to find out about the way to watch the Wolves v Liverpool recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at eight:00pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.

What channel is Wolves v Liverpool?

The sport can be proven dwell on BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm.

dwell stream Wolves v Liverpool

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Predicting something aside from a Liverpool win could be silly given the sheer relentless nature of their kind.

They’ve confirmed their price in opposition to each sort of opponent, lining up with each sort of gameplan.

Wolves often is the crew to interrupt the Reds’ run of fresh sheets with the tempo and energy of Adama Traore set to offer the total backs a harder time than most wingers, however nonetheless anticipate Liverpool to triumph.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool