The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are virtually upon us, and the ceremony guarantees to be simply as entertaining as in years previous. The mischievous child brother to the Academy Awards, the Globes are all the time good for a couple of entertaining acceptance speeches, unexpected moments, and hilarious manufacturing goofs — and typically, all three of these issues without delay.

The 2020 ceremony might be presided over by Ricky Gervais, returning for his fifth go-round and first since 2016, and the listing of nominees (which we’ll get to shortly) is scintillating certainly. In contrast to the Oscars, the Globes additionally honor achievements in tv in addition to movie, and 2019 has been a heck of a 12 months for the small display screen, with new collection like On Turning into a God in Central Florida and Russian Doll capturing the general public’s creativeness, and vaunted favorites reminiscent of Sport of Thrones and Mr. Robotic coming to an in depth.

If you wish to go about watching the Golden Globes the old style approach, it is easy sufficient. The ceremony airs on January 5, 2020, on NBC; the festivities start at eight:00 PM Jap and 5:00 PM Pacific. When you’re a cord-cutter or would merely reasonably stream the ceremony, although, we have got a number of choices for you.