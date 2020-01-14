How to watch Batwoman and Harley Quinn in the UK

Caped crusader Batwoman and cheeky antihero Harley Quinn will arrive on E4 in 2020 with their very own solo TV exhibits.

Ruby Rose (The Meg) stars as Kate Kane aka Batwoman, the cousin of a lacking Bruce Wayne and a talented fighter in her personal proper, who dons the cape and cowl when her father is focused by a prison gang.

Batwoman first aired in the US in October 2019 and UK followers have been desperate to see the collection make the soar throughout the pond ever since.

Notably, Rose is the primary brazenly homosexual feminine lead of a live-action tremendous hero tv present, whereas Batwoman herself can be a homosexual character – her sexuality being explored on the collection.

With assist from stepsister Mary (Nicole Kang) and tech whizz Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the vigilante takes on a mysterious crime boss identified solely as Alice (Rachel Skarsten).

Additionally becoming a member of the E4 lineup this 12 months is Harley Quinn in a wacky new animated collection, that includes Kaley Cuoco (The Massive Bang Idea) within the title position.

Not linked to the broader DC movie universe, the brand new comedy present attracts inspiration straight from the comedian books, following Harley as she makes an attempt to turn into Gotham’s primary prison mastermind.

Viewers ought to preserve an ear out for acquainted voices on the present, together with Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Unhealthy), Tony Hale (Arrested Improvement), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One) and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) amongst others.

The collection aired on the finish of 2019 on DC Universe within the US, a streaming service which is but to make it to UK shores.

Karl Warner, Controller of E4, stated: “At its best, E4 stands for brilliant action-packed entertainment, so kick starting the year is a groundbreaking new series of Batwoman followed by Harley Quinn, another brilliantly funny animation series that will build on the big success we’ve had with Rick and Morty.”

It was additionally confirmed that the ultimate two seasons of long-running fantasy collection Supernatural would each be airing on E4 within the UK.

The collection stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki and began approach again in 2005.

Batwoman, Harley Quinn and Supernatural will air on E4 in 2020