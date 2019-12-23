How to watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas 2019

Each Christmas at HEARALPUBLICIST, we’re confronted with the identical questions: Is Elf on TV this yr? The place can I watch Elf? Is Elf on Netflix? And we do our greatest to reply them, even when the solutions is probably not what individuals are hoping for.

One darkish yr, the Will Ferrell-led Christmas movie wasn’t on TV or obtainable to stream in any respect, a very unhappy state of affairs. Fortunately, issues are way more optimistic this yr – Elf is accessible on terrestrial UK tv and might be rented from one of many main streaming platforms. Discover out the place under…

Is Elf on TV this yr?



Sure! Elf will air on ITV at 6:10pm on Sunday 15th December. It’s additionally repeated on Tuesday 24th at 5:15pm – that’s Christmas Eve sorted, then. You’ll even have the possibility to observe it on ITV2 on Sunday 22nd December at 5:10pm and on Christmas Day at four:10pm.

Is Elf on Netflix?

Sadly, Elf isn’t on Netflix and isn’t obtainable on any of the most important streaming platforms without spending a dime this yr.

The place to observe Elf

You possibly can, nonetheless, hire Elf on Amazon Prime Video for £three.49.

Should you’re not a Prime subscriber, you will get a 30 day trial without spending a dime.