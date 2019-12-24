How to watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas 2019

Each Christmas at HEARALPUBLICIST, we’re confronted with the identical questions: Is Elf on TV this 12 months? The place can I watch Elf? Is Elf on Netflix? And we do our greatest to reply them, even when the solutions will not be what persons are hoping for.

One darkish 12 months, the Will Ferrell-led Christmas movie wasn’t on TV or accessible to stream in any respect, a very unhappy state of affairs. Fortunately, issues are way more constructive this 12 months – Elf is accessible on terrestrial UK tv and may be rented from one of many main streaming platforms. Discover out the place beneath…

Is Elf on TV this 12 months?



Sure! Elf will air on ITV at 6:10pm on Sunday 15th December. It’s additionally repeated on Tuesday 24th at 5:15pm – that’s Christmas Eve sorted, then. You’ll even have the prospect to observe it on ITV2 on Sunday 22nd December at 5:10pm and on Christmas Day at four:10pm.

Is Elf on Netflix?

Sadly, Elf isn’t on Netflix and isn’t accessible on any of the most important streaming platforms without spending a dime this 12 months.

The place to observe Elf

You’ll be able to, nonetheless, hire Elf on Amazon Prime Video for £three.49.

For those who’re not a Prime subscriber, you will get a 30 day trial without spending a dime.