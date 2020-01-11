How to watch La Liga on TV in the UK

La Liga stays one of the intriguing leagues in world soccer with Barcelona and Actual Madrid joined by Atletico Madrid within the elite pack chasing the title.

Lionel Messi continues to show his extraordinary expertise on a weekly foundation – however how are you going to tune in to look at his each transfer?

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the whole information on methods to watch La Liga on TV within the UK.

Easy methods to watch La Liga on TV within the UK

You possibly can watch 9 La Liga matches each week stay on the newly-launched LaLigaTV by Premier Sports activities from 13th January.

LaLigaTV can also be out there as an internet streaming service.

The one video games unavailable to British audiences are weekly Saturday three:00pm kick-offs because of UK restrictions.

Each La Liga fixture has a special kick-off time, which means the video games shall be broadcast back-to-back so that you gained’t miss a factor.

A weekly Sunday 11:00am match will even be proven on Premier Sports activities’ free channel, Free Sports activities.

Easy methods to get LaLigaTV

To entry the channel on TV you’ll need a Sky field – although a Sky Sports activities subscription isn’t required.

It prices £5.99 monthly or £49 for an annual go.

In case you are not a Sky TV buyer, you may watch the entire video games stay by way of the LaLiga TV on-line participant.

Try the most recent offers for LaLigaTV

Easy methods to get Premier Sports activities

Premier Sports activities boasts a variety of stay sports activities, plus LaLigaTV is included within the bundle.

It prices £11.99 monthly or £120 annual for the Sky TV channel and on-line service.

Alternatively, it prices £11.99 monthly or £99 annual for the web streaming service alone.