How to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK

Ligue 1 boasts a few of the world’s best stars with PSG among the many elite groups in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar proceed to wreak havoc within the French prime division – however how will you watch them in motion?

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the whole information on watch Ligue 1 on TV within the UK.

The right way to watch Ligue 1 on TV within the UK

Ligue 1 video games are proven reside on BT Sport all through the season.

For the total schedule of video games, take a look at their official web site and apply the filter for Ligue 1 matches.

The right way to get BT Sport

In the event you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your present contract for an extra £10.00 per 30 days.

For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

You possibly can add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Different, you may decide up a non-contract BT Sport month-to-month go for £25.

It may be used to look at sports activities on the BT Sport app, web site and thru your TV through a bunch of units together with Chromecast and PS4.