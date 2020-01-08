How to watch Ligue 1 on TV in the UK

Ligue 1 boasts a few of the world’s best stars with PSG among the many elite groups in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar proceed to wreak havoc within the French high division – however how will you watch them in motion?

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the entire information on the best way to watch Ligue 1 on TV within the UK.

Ligue 1 video games are proven stay on BT Sport all through the season.

For the total schedule of video games, take a look at their official web site and apply the filter for Ligue 1 matches.

get BT Sport

In the event you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 per thirty days.

For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.

You possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Different, you’ll be able to choose up a non-contract BT Sport month-to-month go for £25.

It may be used to observe sports activities on the BT Sport app, web site and thru your TV by way of a bunch of units together with Chromecast and PS4.