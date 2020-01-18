How to watch McGregor v Cowboy UFC 246 live stream in the US and UK

Conor McGregor will step into the Octagon for the primary time in over a 12 months when he faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

The Irish megastar hasn’t fought since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

every little thing you should find out about watch Conor McGregor v Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

The place to observe within the USA: ESPN

The place to observe within the UK: BT Sport Field Workplace

When is McGregor v Cowboy?

McGregor v Cowboy takes place within the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020 in UK time.

The UFC 246 prelims will begin round 1:00am, the primary card will happen at three:00am.

What time is McGregor v Cowboy?

McGregor will step into the Octagon with Cowboy at roughly 5:00am UK time as soon as the prelims and the remainder of the primary card are full.

Easy methods to watch McGregor v Cowboy in UK

The battle can be stay on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will be capable to buy the battle for a one-off charge of £19.95.

You possibly can absorb your complete build-up and full UFC 246 card forward of McGregor and Cowboy’s showdown, with loads of large names within the combine.

Easy methods to watch McGregor v Cowboy in US

US followers can watch the battle stay within the US through ESPN .

On it’s personal, EPSN prices $four.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per 12 months. You should purchase the Mcgregor v Cowboy PPV just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.

The place is McGregor v Cowboy?

The battle will happen on the T-Cellular Enviornment, Las Vegas, USA.

UFC 246 card

