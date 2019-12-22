How to watch NFL in the UK – live stream and TV fixture news for BBC, Sky and NOW TV

UK followers have actually began to get the NFL bug, particularly as there have been a minimum of 4 video games from the premier US soccer league held within the nation throughout 2019. No surprise extra folks than ever are tuning into dwell NFL motion on their TVs, tablets and telephones to maintain abreast of all the newest motion.

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports activities Month Go simply £20 a month for two months – often £33.99

Sunday evenings are dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless operating backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all of the remaining fixtures together with UK begin instances and broadcast particulars, in addition to compiling a helpful information of learn how to watch the matches on British TV screens by means of BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and together with your NFL recreation move.

Tremendous Bowl LIV: When is the Tremendous Bowl in 2020? watch within the UK

watch NFL within the UK

Sky Sports activities present protection of the NFL season throughout varied channels together with Sky Sports activities Major Occasion and on-line through the SkyGo app.

Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages

You can too watch through NOW TV with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all without having a contract.

NFL Gamepass is likely one of the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to absorb the motion, with nearly each recreation broadcasted dwell on the service which could be considered on a spread of units.

Take a look at the newest offers for NFL Gamepass

The one video games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday video games proven on Sky Sports activities, although the implausible NFL Redzone – which flicks between each dwell recreation when thrilling moments arrive – does embrace snippets of blackout video games on Sky Sports activities Combine.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Instances and dates are UK time. All video games begin at 6:00pm except specified

Sky Sports activities TV video games might be up to date in daring when confirmed

NFL Week 16 fixtures

Saturday 21st December

Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:00pm)



Buffalo Payments @ New England Patriots (9:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)



Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns



Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts



Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins



Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons



New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans



New York Giants @ Washington Redskins



Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets



Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)



Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)



Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)



Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 23rd December

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs @ Chicago Bears (1:20am – Major Occasion / Motion)

Tuesday 24th December

Inexperienced Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1:15am – Major Occasion / Motion)

NFL Week 17 fixtures

Topic to vary on account of end-of-season flex guidelines

Sunday 29th December

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings



Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals



Inexperienced Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions



Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars



Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas Metropolis Chiefs



Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots



New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers



New York Jets @ Buffalo Payments



Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants



Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens



Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans



Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys



Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)



Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)



San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

NFL play-off dates

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wildcard spherical – TBC

NFC Wildcard spherical – TBC

Sunday fifth January 2020

AFC Wildcard spherical – TBC

NFC Wildcard spherical – TBC

Saturday 11th January 2020

AFC Divisional spherical – TBC

NFC Divisional spherical – TBC

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional spherical – TBC

NFC Divisional spherical – TBC

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship recreation – TBC

NFC Championship recreation – TBC

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Tremendous Bowl LIV – TBC