How to watch NFL in the UK – live stream and TV fixture news for BBC, Sky and NOW TV

UK followers have actually began to get the NFL bug, particularly as there have been a minimum of 4 video games from the premier US soccer league held within the nation throughout 2019. No surprise extra folks than ever are tuning into dwell NFL motion on their TVs, tablets and telephones to maintain abreast of all the newest motion.
Sunday evenings are dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless operating backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all of the remaining fixtures together with UK begin instances and broadcast particulars, in addition to compiling a helpful information of learn how to watch the matches on British TV screens by means of BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and together with your NFL recreation move.
Sky Sports activities present protection of the NFL season throughout varied channels together with Sky Sports activities Major Occasion and on-line through the SkyGo app.
You can too watch through NOW TV with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all without having a contract.
NFL Gamepass is likely one of the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to absorb the motion, with nearly each recreation broadcasted dwell on the service which could be considered on a spread of units.
The one video games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday video games proven on Sky Sports activities, although the implausible NFL Redzone – which flicks between each dwell recreation when thrilling moments arrive – does embrace snippets of blackout video games on Sky Sports activities Combine.
NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule
Instances and dates are UK time. All video games begin at 6:00pm except specified
Sky Sports activities TV video games might be up to date in daring when confirmed
NFL Week 16 fixtures
Saturday 21st December
Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:00pm)
Buffalo Payments @ New England Patriots (9:30pm)
Sunday 22nd December
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans
New York Giants @ Washington Redskins
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)
Monday 23rd December
Kansas Metropolis Chiefs @ Chicago Bears (1:20am – Major Occasion / Motion)
Tuesday 24th December
Inexperienced Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1:15am – Major Occasion / Motion)
NFL Week 17 fixtures
Topic to vary on account of end-of-season flex guidelines
Sunday 29th December
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
Inexperienced Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas Metropolis Chiefs
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
New York Jets @ Buffalo Payments
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans
Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
NFL play-off dates
Saturday 4th January 2020
AFC Wildcard spherical – TBC
NFC Wildcard spherical – TBC
Sunday fifth January 2020
AFC Wildcard spherical – TBC
NFC Wildcard spherical – TBC
Saturday 11th January 2020
AFC Divisional spherical – TBC
NFC Divisional spherical – TBC
Sunday 12th January 2020
AFC Divisional spherical – TBC
NFC Divisional spherical – TBC
Sunday 19th January 2020
AFC Championship recreation – TBC
NFC Championship recreation – TBC
Sunday 2nd February 2020
Tremendous Bowl LIV – TBC
