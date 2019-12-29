How to watch NFL in the UK – live stream and TV fixture news for BBC, Sky and NOW TV

UK followers have actually began to get the NFL bug, particularly as there have been a minimum of 4 video games from the premier US soccer league held within the nation throughout 2019. No marvel extra folks than ever are tuning into reside NFL motion on their TVs, tablets and telephones to maintain abreast of all the newest motion.

Sunday evenings are dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless operating backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all of the remaining fixtures together with UK begin instances and broadcast particulars, in addition to compiling a useful information of the best way to watch the matches on British TV screens by way of BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and along with your NFL sport cross.

Learn how to watch NFL within the UK

Sky Sports activities present protection of the NFL season throughout varied channels together with Sky Sports activities Predominant Occasion and on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

You may as well watch by way of NOW TV with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all without having a contract.

NFL Gamepass is among the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to take in the motion, with nearly each sport broadcasted reside on the service which will be considered on a spread of units.

The one video games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday video games proven on Sky Sports activities, although the incredible NFL Redzone – which flicks between each reside sport when thrilling moments arrive – does embody snippets of blackout video games on Sky Sports activities Combine.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Instances and dates are UK time. All video games begin at 6:00pm until specified

Sky Sports activities TV video games will probably be up to date in daring when confirmed

NFL Week 17 fixtures

Sunday 29th December

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Inexperienced Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

New York Jets @ Buffalo Payments

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9:25pm)

Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (9:25pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (9:25pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (9:25pm)

Monday 30th December

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (1:20am)

NFL play-off dates

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wildcard spherical – TBC

NFC Wildcard spherical – TBC

Sunday fifth January 2020

AFC Wildcard spherical – TBC

NFC Wildcard spherical – TBC

Saturday 11th January 2020

AFC Divisional spherical – TBC

NFC Divisional spherical – TBC

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional spherical – TBC

NFC Divisional spherical – TBC

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship sport – TBC

NFC Championship sport – TBC

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Tremendous Bowl LIV – TBC