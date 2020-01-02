How to watch NFL in the UK – live stream and TV fixture news for BBC, Sky and NOW TV

The NFL is heating up because the season enters the playoff interval with only a handful of groups left within the hunt for a spot within the Tremendous Bowl.

Sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless working backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths are ramping up their shows for the ultimate furlongs of the season.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all of the remaining fixtures together with UK begin occasions and broadcast particulars, in addition to compiling a helpful information of how you can watch the matches on British TV screens by means of BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and along with your NFL recreation cross.

How you can watch NFL within the UK

Sky Sports activities present protection of the NFL season throughout numerous channels together with Sky Sports activities Foremost Occasion and on-line through the SkyGo app.

You can even watch through NOW TV with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract.

NFL Gamepass is likely one of the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to take in the motion, with nearly each recreation broadcasted reside on the service which might be seen on a variety of gadgets.

The one video games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday video games proven on Sky Sports activities, although the unbelievable NFL Redzone – which flicks between each reside recreation when thrilling moments arrive – does embrace snippets of blackout video games on Sky Sports activities Combine.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Occasions and dates are UK time. All video games begin at 6:00pm until specified

Sky Sports activities TV video games will probably be up to date in daring when confirmed

NFL playoffs

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wild Card spherical

Buffalo Payments @ Houston Texans – 9:35pm (Sky Sports activities Motion)

Sunday fifth January 2020

AFC Wild Card spherical

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots – 1:15am (Sky Sports activities Motion)

NFC Wild Card spherical

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints – 6:05pm (Sky Sports activities Motion)

NFC Wild Card spherical

Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles – 9:40pm (Sky Sports activities Motion)

Saturday 11th January 2020

NFC Divisional spherical: TBC @ San Francisco 49ers – 9:35pm

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional spherical: TBC @ Baltimore Ravens – 1:15am

AFC Divisional spherical: TBC @ Kansas Metropolis Chiefs – eight:05pm

NFC Divisional spherical: TBC @ Inexperienced Bay Packers – 11:40pm

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship recreation: TBC – eight:05pm

NFC Championship recreation: TBC – 11:40pm

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Tremendous Bowl LIV: TBC – 11:30pm