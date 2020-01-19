How to watch NFL playoffs in the UK – live stream and TV fixtures on BBC, Sky Sports and NOW TV

The NFL is heating up because the season enters the playoff interval with only a handful of groups left within the hunt for a spot within the Tremendous Bowl.

Sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless working backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths are ramping up their shows for the ultimate furlongs of the season.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all of the remaining fixtures together with UK begin instances and broadcast particulars, in addition to compiling a helpful information of methods to watch the matches on British TV screens by means of BBC, Sky Sports activities, NOW TV and together with your NFL sport move.

Tremendous Bowl LIV: When is the Tremendous Bowl in 2020? The way to watch within the UK

The way to watch NFL within the UK

Sky Sports activities present protection of the NFL season throughout numerous channels together with Sky Sports activities Fundamental Occasion and on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

You may as well watch by way of NOW TV with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract.

NFL Gamepass is without doubt one of the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to absorb the motion, with nearly each sport broadcasted dwell on the service which will be considered on a spread of gadgets.

Take a look at the newest offers for NFL Gamepass

The one video games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday video games proven on Sky Sports activities, although the implausible NFL Redzone – which flicks between each dwell sport when thrilling moments arrive – does embrace snippets of blackout video games on Sky Sports activities Combine.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Video games begin at 6:00pm until specified (UK dates/instances)

Sky Sports activities TV video games can be up to date in daring when confirmed

NFL playoffs

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship sport: Inexperienced Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers – eight:05pm (Sky Sports activities)

NFC Championship sport: Tennessee Titans @ Kansas Metropolis Chiefs – 11:40pm (Sky Sports activities)

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Tremendous Bowl LIV: TBC – 11:30pm