How to watch NFL playoffs in the UK – live stream and TV fixtures on BBC, Sky Sports and NOW TV

Learn how to watch NFL within the UK

Sky Sports activities present protection of the NFL season throughout numerous channels together with Sky Sports activities Foremost Occasion and on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

You can even watch by way of NOW TV with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract.

NFL Gamepass is likely one of the hottest methods for UK NFL followers to absorb the motion, with virtually each recreation broadcasted dwell on the service which might be considered on a spread of gadgets.

The one video games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday video games proven on Sky Sports activities, although the unbelievable NFL Redzone – which flicks between each dwell recreation when thrilling moments arrive – does embrace snippets of blackout video games on Sky Sports activities Combine.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Video games begin at 6:00pm except specified (UK dates/instances)

Sky Sports activities TV video games shall be up to date in daring when confirmed

NFL playoffs

Saturday 11th January 2020

NFC Divisional spherical: Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers – 9:35pm (Sky Sports activities)

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional spherical: Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens – 1:15am (Sky Sports activities)

AFC Divisional spherical: Houston Texans @ Kansas Metropolis Chiefs – eight:05pm (Sky Sports activities)

NFC Divisional spherical: Seattle Seahawks @ Inexperienced Bay Packers – 11:40pm (Sky Sports activities)

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship recreation: TBC – eight:05pm

NFC Championship recreation: TBC – 11:40pm

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Tremendous Bowl LIV: TBC – 11:30pm