How to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

The Premier League strikes into an unprecedented new world as Amazon Prime Video gear as much as broadcast a full spherical of high flight fixtures within the coming days.

Each workforce, each second, each purpose shall be beamed throughout the nation on Boxing Day with 9 video games on supply, plus the ultimate sport of the midweek fixtures simply 24 hours later.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you every thing you want to find out about the best way to get Amazon Prime Video, the best way to watch Premier League video games on TV and which video games shall be proven.

The best way to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime

First, you’ll want an Amazon Prime account.

A subscription often prices simply £7.99 per 30 days and consists of your complete Amazon Prime Video library in addition to free next-day supply on 1000’s of things from the primary Amazon retailer.

Upon getting your account, merely log in and navigate to their Premier League web page, and choose which sport you need to watch from the record.

The best way to watch Amazon Prime on TV

You may watch the entire video games in your laptop computer, desktop laptop or by way of the Amazon Prime Video app on a spread of iOS and Android units together with telephones and tablets.

When you choose to look at the matches in your TV, there are a number of choices listed beneath to look at matches by way of the Prime Video app:

Sensible TV : Try the complete record of producers right here.

: Try the complete record of producers right here. Video games consoles: PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360. Media gamers: Amazon Fireplace TV stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

Amazon Fireplace TV stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV. TV bins: Virgin Media Tivo, TalkTalk and BT.

Which video games are on Amazon Prime Video?

Thursday 26th December

Preview: Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm)

Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich (three:00pm)

Preview: Chelsea v Southampton (three:00pm)

Preview: Crystal Palace v West Ham (three:00pm)

Preview: Everton v Burnley (three:00pm)

Preview: Sheffield United v Watford (three:00pm)

Preview: Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Preview: Leicester v Liverpool (eight:00pm)

Friday 27th December

Preview: Wolves v Manchester Metropolis (7:45pm)