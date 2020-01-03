How to watch the Golden Globes 2020

We’re formally within the midst of awards season, the place individuals from all around the movie and tv business are recognised for his or her work from the previous yr.

One of many largest and oldest annual ceremonies is the Golden Globe awards, which first happened means again in January 1944.

Comic Ricky Gervais is returning to host the occasion for the fifth time, which is able to happen on Sunday fifth January 2020.

Right here’s what that you must find out about this yr’s present…

The place can I watch the Golden Globes 2020 on TV?

Ricky Gervais internet hosting the Golden Globe Awards in 2016

In america, the Golden Globes will air reside on NBC from 8pm ET/5pm PT.

There is no such thing as a broadcaster for the ceremony in the UK, nonetheless these wishing to observe the evening can nonetheless tune in by streaming the sequence on Fubo TV right here.

What time do the Golden Globes begin within the UK?

On account of its venue in Los Angeles, the Golden Globes received’t begin within the UK till 1am. The occasion normally goes on for round three hours, so these of you aiming to look at the entire thing can have a really late bedtime.

How can I keep updated with the Golden Globes 2020?

UK followers who don’t want to stream the occasion can keep updated on information from the Golden Globes because it occurs.

Interviews from the purple carpet might be streamed to the official Golden Globes Fb web page earlier than the ceremony begins, whereas winners might be tweeted from their Twitter account as they’re introduced.