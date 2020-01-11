How to watch WWE SmackDown, Raw, NXT and NXT UK on TV in the UK

WWE followers are set to witness a brand new period for pro-wrestling within the UK with dwell protection now being proven on BT Sport in 2020.

Weekly SmackDown, Uncooked and NXT occasions are staged all over the world and have the most popular superstars in probably the most gripping storylines, and you’ll watch all of them in your TV.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing you might want to find out about how you can watch WWE within the UK on BT Sport.

The right way to watch WWE Uncooked

Uncooked is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Tuesday morning.

It is going to be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

Take a look at the most recent BT Sport offers – together with non-contract month-to-month passes

The right way to watch WWE SmackDown

SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Saturday morning.

It is going to be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

Take a look at the most recent BT Sport offers – together with non-contract month-to-month passes

The right way to watch WWE NXT and NXT UK

NXT is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Thursday morning.

It is going to be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

NXT UK may also be proven on BT Sport each Thursday night.

Take a look at the most recent BT Sport offers – together with non-contract month-to-month passes

The right way to watch WWE free

WWE occasions shall be accessible to stream dwell on WWE Community.

New prospects can join a one-month free trial which may be cancelled at any time.

Seize a free trial to observe the most recent WWE motion right here

Earlier or present prospects can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

WWE PPV occasions 2020

Extra confirmed dates to be added

January 26th: Royal Rumble

March eighth: Elimination Chamber

April fifth: Wrestlemania 36

August 23rd: SummerSlam

PPVs shall be accessible to observe dwell on BT Sport Field Workplace