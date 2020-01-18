How to watch WWE SmackDown, Raw, NXT and NXT UK on TV in the UK

WWE followers are set to witness a brand new period for pro-wrestling within the UK with stay protection now being proven on BT Sport in 2020.

Weekly SmackDown, Uncooked and NXT occasions are staged world wide and have the most popular superstars in probably the most gripping storylines, and you’ll watch all of them in your TV.

WWE within the UK on BT Sport.

Tips on how to watch WWE Uncooked

Uncooked is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Tuesday morning.

It will likely be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

Tips on how to watch WWE SmackDown

SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Saturday morning.

It will likely be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

Tips on how to watch WWE NXT and NXT UK

NXT is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Thursday morning.

It will likely be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

NXT UK may even be proven on BT Sport each Thursday night.

Tips on how to watch WWE free

WWE occasions shall be obtainable to stream stay on WWE Community.

New clients can join a one-month free trial which will be cancelled at any time.

Earlier or present clients can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

WWE PPV occasions 2020

Extra confirmed dates to be added

January 26th: Royal Rumble

March eighth: Elimination Chamber

April fifth: Wrestlemania 36

August 23rd: SummerSlam

PPVs shall be obtainable to look at stay on BT Sport Field Workplace