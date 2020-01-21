How to watch WWE SmackDown, Raw, NXT and NXT UK on TV in the UK

WWE followers are set to witness a brand new period for pro-wrestling within the UK with dwell protection now being proven on BT Sport in 2020.

Weekly SmackDown, Uncooked and NXT occasions are staged world wide and have the most popular superstars in essentially the most gripping storylines, and you’ll watch all of them in your TV.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential to find out about how one can watch WWE within the UK on BT Sport.

The way to watch WWE Uncooked

Uncooked is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Tuesday morning.

Will probably be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line by way of the BT Sport participant and app.

Try the newest BT Sport offers – together with non-contract month-to-month passes

The way to watch WWE SmackDown

SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Saturday morning.

Will probably be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line by way of the BT Sport participant and app.

The way to watch WWE NXT and NXT UK

NXT is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Thursday morning.

Will probably be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line by way of the BT Sport participant and app.

NXT UK may even be proven on BT Sport each Thursday night.

The way to watch WWE free

WWE occasions shall be out there to stream dwell on WWE Community.

New clients can join a one-month free trial which could be cancelled at any time.

Earlier or present clients can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

WWE PPV occasions 2020

Extra confirmed dates to be added

January 26th: Royal Rumble

March eighth: Elimination Chamber

April fifth: Wrestlemania 36

August 23rd: SummerSlam

PPVs shall be out there to look at dwell on BT Sport Field Workplace