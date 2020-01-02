How to watch WWE SmackDown, Raw, NXT and NXT UK on TV in the UK

WWE followers are set to witness a brand new period for pro-wrestling within the UK with reside protection now being proven on BT Sport in 2020.

Weekly SmackDown, Uncooked and NXT occasions are staged around the globe and have the most popular superstars in probably the most gripping storylines, and you’ll watch all of them in your TV.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing it’s essential find out about easy methods to watch WWE within the UK on BT Sport.

Find out how to watch WWE Uncooked

Uncooked is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Tuesday morning.

It is going to be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

Find out how to watch WWE SmackDown

SmackDown is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Saturday morning.

It is going to be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

Find out how to watch WWE NXT and NXT UK

NXT is broadcast at 1:00am within the early hours of each Thursday morning.

It is going to be proven every week on BT Sport 1 and on-line through the BT Sport participant and app.

NXT UK can even be proven on BT Sport, although episodes are much less common than different occasions.

For actual NXT timings, try the BT Sport web site

Find out how to watch WWE free

WWE occasions will likely be accessible to stream reside on WWE Community.

New prospects can join a one-month free trial which will be cancelled at any time.

Earlier or present prospects can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

WWE PPV occasions 2020

Extra confirmed dates to be added

January 26th: Royal Rumble

March eighth: Elimination Chamber

April fifth: Wrestlemania 36

August 23rd: SummerSlam