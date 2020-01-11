How TV presenter Scarlette Douglas earned deposit for a home in one day

When TV presenter Scarlette Douglas was provided a two-second half in a Positive deodorant advert, she anticipated to be paid £500. As an alternative, she obtained £45,000 for a single day’s work – a sum she was capable of put down as a deposit on a brand new home.

The savvy 32-year-old property investor, who presents A Place In The Solar on Channel four, now owns a few buy-to-let properties and is contemplating shopping for her very personal place within the solar in Valencia, Spain. Her new present, Final Minute Vacation Secrets and techniques Unpacked, will be downloaded through Channel four.

Tip: Scarlette Douglas is contemplating shopping for her personal place within the solar in Valencia

What did your dad and mom train you about cash?

To work laborious for it. Cash was tight after I was rising up. Within the 1980s, my dad based WNK, the nation’s first authorized black radio station. However it sadly went bust in 1993 and he misplaced some huge cash.

After that, my dad and mom struggled. My father labored loopy hours as a chauffeur whereas my mom labored in a name centre and as a cleaner to pay the payments.

My dad and mom confirmed me that if I needed to develop into profitable, I must work laborious. They made me realise cash and success is not given to you.

What was the primary paid work you ever did?

Pretending to be ‘child bear’ at a Teddy Bears’ Picnic held at my native park. It was summer season, I used to be 12 and I bought paid £50 to decorate up in a bear costume and spend all day on the picnic. It was the most effective job ever.

Have you ever ever struggled to make ends meet?

No, by no means. My dad and mom made sacrifices in order that I didn’t need to battle. They remortgaged their dwelling to pay for me to go to a performing arts school as an adolescent. I then bought a job in musical theatre. I’ve been fortunate as a result of from then on I’ve by no means been out of labor.

Have you ever ever been paid foolish cash?

Sure – in 2015 after I did a industrial for Positive deodorant. In it, I am pretending to be within the health club doing weights. My half solely lasts two seconds, if that. If you happen to blink, you miss me.

The fee was £500 for sooner or later of filming. I used to be instructed I’d additionally get one other £three,000 if the advert was broadcast within the first few months after filming, however initially Positive determined to not present it in any respect.

Then, six months later, the corporate modified its thoughts. So my agent negotiated a price of £14,000. Then, one other six months later, it needed to run it once more and my agent negotiated one other £30,000.

In complete, I used to be paid nearly £45,000. I nonetheless can not imagine I earned that a lot for a day’s work. I used it to place down a deposit on a home.

Luxurious: Scarlette purchased an eight-day vacation to Barbados and Miami for £three,500

What was the most effective yr of your monetary life?

It could have been 2015. In addition to the Positive industrial, I additionally began presenting A Place In The Solar. I ended up making greater than £100,000.

What’s the costliest factor to procure for enjoyable?

It was an eight-day vacation to Barbados and Miami for £three,500. I’m going overseas loads for A Place In The Solar, however I do not actually get an opportunity to modify off so holidays are necessary and I like travelling.

The very best cash resolution you might have made?

Investing in property with my elder brother. You can not get a job presenting A Place In The Solar until you might have experience in property.

My greatest funding was the primary property we purchased. It was a rundown one-bedroom house in Barnet, North London. We purchased it for £195,000 in 2012, spent £30,000 renovating it and offered it eight months later for £265,000.

What’s your greatest cash mistake?

Investing in a musical that my good friend produced. I needed to assist him so I gave him £5,000. Sadly, it flopped and I did not get again any of my cash.

Do you save right into a pension?

No, I don’t and I’m not planning to begin one any time quickly. I hope property will likely be my pension. I personal two buy-to-let properties – one in Surrey and one in Enfield, North London – and am planning to purchase extra.

I’ve seen my dad and mom work laborious for years for a small pension, plus they need to pay tax on prime. I’d somewhat make investments the cash in bricks and mortar. I believe that’s safer. Even when the property market crashes, it’s at all times going to return up.

Do you personal some other property?

No, I don’t. When I’m within the UK I dwell with my dad and mom. I’m travelling overseas normally twice a month so it is sensible to stick with them. I’m contemplating shopping for my very own place within the solar although. My mom and I are looking to buy collectively in Valencia, Spain. The wonderful thing about my job is that you just be taught what is occurring in property markets overseas.

Valencia is unquestionably the place to purchase in the mean time. Over the previous few years, property costs there have gone up about 30 per cent.

There are lovely outdated homes in little fishing villages on the coast that persons are shopping for and renovating. That’s the place I believe individuals ought to make investments.

What’s the one little luxurious you deal with your self to?

I like a physique scrub therapeutic massage from a neighborhood masseur. I get a 20-minute scrub after which a full-body therapeutic massage. It prices £65 an hour.

If you happen to had been Chancellor, what’s the very first thing you’ll do?

I’d levy a particular earnings tax on footballers who earn ridiculous quantities of cash and use the money generated to offer extra funding for the NHS. I believe we want extra medical employees, particularly docs. I needed to see my GP lately and needed to name the clinic 120 instances on two completely different telephones earlier than I bought by. I’d additionally construct extra accident and emergency departments. They closed down my native one lately.

Do you make investments instantly within the inventory market?

No, as a result of I’m not clued up sufficient. I’d not even know the place to begin.

If she had been the Chancellor, Scarlette would levy a particular earnings tax on footballers and use the money generated to offer extra funding for the NHS

Do you donate cash to charity?

Sure, I do. I’m an envoy for Motion On Listening to Loss and a supporter of the Royal Affiliation for Deaf Folks. These charities are near my coronary heart due to the work they do with the deaf neighborhood.

I’ve been learning signal language for 3 years. I grew to become fascinated by studying it after I took half in a magnificence pageant at age 18.

There was a deaf lady there who everybody else ignored. I stayed along with her and managed to speak by gesturing. I made a decision then and there to be taught signal language. I by no means wish to see one other individual ostracised due to a incapacity.

What’s your No 1 monetary precedence?

To make as a lot cash as potential so I can ship my mum and pa on lovely holidays. My dad and mom have performed a lot for me through the years, however they have not travelled as a lot as they want to.

So, each time I’m away filming and they’re free to come back and see me, I attempt to pay for his or her resort and flights.

I wish to give them the superb experiences they sacrificed whereas I used to be rising up.