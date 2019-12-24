How Vince McMahon Reportedly Sees The Revival

The Revival haven’t re-signed with WWE. This might imply an exit from the corporate is coming round WrestleMania subsequent 12 months. Within the meantime, Vince McMahon will apparently flip Sprint Wilder and Scott Dawson into comedy characters.

Wrestling Information studies that they had been advised that Vince McMahon doesn’t have the perfect opinion of Sprint and Dawson. It appears as if he gained’t see the Prime Guys as something greater than mid-carders.

I used to be advised by a couple of particular person in WWE that McMahon doesn’t see them as greater than a mid-card act.

WWE can at all times provide The Revival more cash as a result of they’ll. Simply because WWE doesn’t need to use The Revival to their full potential doesn’t imply they need them going to AEW.