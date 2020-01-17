How Vince McMahon Shaped R-Truth’s WWE Character

Vince McMahon is aware of what he desires to see on his tv exhibits. There’s a purpose why he retains the roster that WWE has. R-Reality acquired a pleasant highlight as he took the WWE 24/7 Title and ran with the thought. That noticed him win the title 30 occasions within the final yr.

Whereas chatting with Not Sam Wrestling, R-Reality defined how Vince McMahon helped his character. McMahon is aware of what leisure is and realized that R-Reality may convey it, however some tutelage was essential.

“One person I studied and the other talked and got me into it – I watched The Rock and Vince McMahon,” Reality mentioned. “Vince is the godfather of entertainment. He would talk to me. I would do promos, I would do interviews and things and he would say, ‘That’s not R-Truth. Who the hell was that?’ You’re entertaining, you can speak and be entertaining, you can get in the ring and be entertaining, you can just be around people and be entertaining.” “I know that naturally, I’m an entertaining guy. I don’t think college has a class where you can go and learn to be entertaining, I think it’s something natural that people have in them and it just has to be brought out,” Reality continued. “I’ve always had it with my music and just being funny, I’ve always had that entertainment, and to be in a business like wrestling and add that as another little niche, it just brings it full-circle for me.”

R-Reality mentioned he feels grateful that Vince McMahon would take the time to be sure that his character is on level. These phrases of knowledge solely helped R-Reality higher notice what Vince McMahon wished to see so R-Reality may have a grasp on his character in the long term.

