How will Ollie’s exit change the next recoupling on Love Island?

It’s been a really eventful Love Island thus far – and we’re solely about three days in.

In addition to our bombshell twins Jess and Eve shaking issues up and ruffling a number of feathers within the villa, we’ve already had one shock exit.

Ollie Williams determined to depart the South African villa after lower than every week, after realising he was nonetheless in love together with his ex-girlfriend.

Whereas Ollie’s exit leaves his companion Paige now single, there’ll nonetheless be a recoupling within the villa in some unspecified time in the future this week.

So what does that imply for our solid of Love Island 2020? HEARALPUBLICIST appeared for solutions.

What does Ollie’s exit imply for the following Love Island recoupling?

After Jess and Eve determined to couple up with Mike and Callum on day two, their determination left Leanne and Shaughna each single and in danger forward of the recoupling.

Nevertheless, Ollie’s departure now leaves Paige at risk of being dumped from the island.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed to The Solar that Ollie won’t get replaced within the villa.

Nevertheless, Love Island is not any stranger to throwing in bombshells, with Aaron Borland having been rumoured to be getting into the villa as a brand new boy.

It has been reported two new faces may also be getting into the villa in a bid to shake issues up.

“Two new boys will enter the villa tonight and have the chance to take a girl of their choice on a date,” a supply instructed MailOnline.

“To date the Islanders have been met with the arrival of twins Eve and Jess, however will probably be the ladies which can be handled to some recent expertise in scenes that can be filmed later at this time.

“It is likely that Love Island bosses will tease the entrance of the boys at the end of Wednesday’s show and viewers will meet the newbies properly on Thursday.”

If we glance again to final yr’s Love Island, Anna was left weak within the villa after her companion Sherif was eliminated.

Nevertheless, each Anna and Maura have been saved from being dumped after the recoupling as new boys Tom and Jordan entered the villa to take them out on dates.

HEARALPUBLICIST has contacted ITV for remark.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2