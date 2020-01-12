How will our lives change after Brexit? Everything you need to know

Commemorative 50p coin

Thousands and thousands of commemorative 50p cash are being minted and will probably be put into circulation from January 31

Thousands and thousands are being minted and will probably be put into circulation from January 31. Made out of gold, silver and cupro-nickel, they’ll be inscribed ‘Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.’ A million Brexit 50p cash with the date ‘October 31, 2019’ have been minted however needed to be melted down when that deadline was missed.

The Royal Mail has been criticised for refusing to challenge commemorative stamps, claiming it isn’t an ‘important anniversary’. It mentioned it prints 13 units of particular stamps yearly however they mark ‘important anniversaries and activities that reflect the UK’s heritage and contribution to the world’.

Immigration and expats

The 1.three million Britons dwelling within the EU can proceed to take action till the tip of the transition interval operating till December 31. In the event that they wish to keep within the EU after that date, they need to apply for everlasting residence standing by June 2021 and show they’ve been there for 5 years.

EU nationals dwelling within the UK earlier than January 31 should apply for a allow below the Settlement Scheme. Already 2.5 million have utilized. Those that have lived right here for lower than 5 years can apply for pre-settled standing, which could be transformed to settled standing after 5 years.

Brexiteers are planning a celebration costing £100,000 in Westminster on the night time of January 31 (inventory picture)

Occasion night time

Brexiteers are planning a celebration costing £100,000 in Westminster on the night time of January 31. There’s additionally a marketing campaign for Large Ben to be rung in the intervening time we depart the EU – 11pm. Particular permission needs to be sought because the bells have been silenced since restoration work on the Elizabeth Tower started in 2017. There are requires Union Jacks to be flown from all public buildings and Tory MPs have invited brewers to make bottles of ‘Brexit beer’.

There are requires Union Jacks to be flown from all public buildings and Tory MPs have invited brewers to make bottles of ‘Brexit beer’ (pictured)

MEPs gone

Britain’s 73 MEPs will lose their £91,000-a-year jobs. Lengthy-standing ones equivalent to Nigel Farage will get an ‘end-of-term allowance’ equal to 1 month’s wage for annually they served. British Ministers can even cease attending EU summits, and there’ll not be a UK European Commissioner in Brussels.

Home costs

The property market is having fun with a ‘Brexit/Boris bounce’. Based on the Halifax, the worth of the typical residence rose by £four,000 in December – the largest month-to-month improve since 2007. It pushed the annual improve to four per cent, and additional rises are anticipated.

Driving in Europe

Motorists had been warned No Deal Brexit would have pressured them to have a GB sticker on their automotive. Through the 11-month transition interval that received’t be vital, however afterwards autos are more likely to require them. From 2021, drivers going overseas might also want a inexperienced card to show they’ve motor insurance coverage for European journey, they usually might also want a world driving allow (costing £5.50) on high of their regular DVLA licence.

Flights

From October, British airways will lose entry to European air house, which suggests they received’t be capable to function flights from one metropolis to a different inside the EU. EasyJet has ready for this by organising a department in Austria, so it may stick with it operating European flights as an EU airline.

From October, British airways will lose entry to European air house, which suggests they received’t be capable to function flights from one metropolis to a different inside the EU (inventory picture)

Meals costs

About 28 per cent of our meals comes from the EU. There needs to be no change to costs until the worth of the pound falls. Within the occasion of a No Deal on the finish of the transition interval, costs could go up. In the long term, meals could develop into cheaper because the UK strikes new commerce offers past the EU.

European well being cowl

The NHS has issued about 27 million European Well being Insurance coverage Playing cards (EHIC), which allow Britons to obtain both free or subsidised medical care inside the EU, as in the event that they have been residents of these international locations. Advantages will stay the identical all through the transition interval.

If there isn’t any settlement with Brussels on the finish of the 12 months, UK travellers to the EU will lose EHIC advantages and can be urged to take out non-public medical insurance earlier than journey.

Nonetheless, some EU international locations, equivalent to Spain and Belgium, say British residents will be capable to entry their healthcare even when there isn’t any deal, supplied their residents within the UK are given entry to the NHS.

Trains and ferries

Cross-Channel passengers mustn’t discover any adjustments at first. Eurotunnel says no new guidelines will apply to travellers or items through the transition interval, and Eurostar says providers and timetables will stay the identical.

However as soon as the transition ends, there may very well be queues at each Dover and Calais, as lorries carrying items each methods are subjected to customs checks.

Cellular knowledge roaming

The surcharge-free cell phone roaming deal that’s been in place since 2017 will proceed till 2021. However this might change with the return of upper roaming fees because the UK is perhaps thought of to be the ‘rest of the world’ zone.

However Ministers insist beneficial fees for British residents in Europe will probably be a part of the broader commerce talks with the EU.

Most suppliers have an additional six weeks’ inventory of medicines, having stockpiled final 12 months in case of a No Deal Brexit (inventory picture)

Medication

Most suppliers have an additional six weeks’ inventory, having stockpiled final 12 months in case of a No Deal Brexit. As a lot as 73 per cent of drugs imports come from the EU so any interruption of provide might trigger extreme shortages.

The Authorities says a key space of negotiation will probably be commerce of drugs with out tariffs. If, after December 31, Dover and Calais develop into clogged with lorries, pharmaceutical companies have plans to make use of various ports so there isn’t any delay in importing important medicine.

Police and safety

Britain stays a part of the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) scheme below which criminals in Europe could be arrested and extradited to the UK shortly. Our police forces will proceed to make use of the sources of Europol, Europe’s police power, however membership of it and the EAW will finish after the transition interval if the Authorities doesn’t strike a brand new deal.

Greater than 54,000 recordsdata on overseas criminals have been copied into databases by the Nationwide Crime Company in case the UK loses entry to European databases. MI5 and MI6 will proceed sharing intelligence with EU international locations.