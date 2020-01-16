How WWE’s Current Television Deal Could Dramatically Help AEW

AEW signed a brand new 4 yr contract with WarnerMedia. It will see AEW Dynamite on TNT for the subsequent 4 years with an choice to renew for a fifth with an enormous improve in worth. This might play to AEW’s benefit in additional methods than one.

Whereas discussing AEW’s new tv deal on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the timing of AEW’s new contract’s expiration date might play to their benefit. It’s set to finish a yr earlier than WWE comes in the marketplace.

“They don’t have to worry about a bidding war on this product until the end of 2023. The key to that is from their standpoint is that the WWE deal is up at the end of 2024 so that’s a good year, it’s kinda like a safe year for them. For them if their deal is up at the end of 2023 then it’s a year until people can bid on WWE and there might be a lot of bidders at that point.”

It’s arduous to inform precisely what will occur sooner or later. Dwell tv remains to be value quite a bit and rising in worth.

AEW isn’t making “WWE money” with their new deal, however they are going to be worthwhile this yr which is way before anticipated. That might add as much as All Elite Wrestling being a really precious property when their new tv cope with WarnerMedia concludes.

