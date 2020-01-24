HP Police: Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 results declared, check official website

Outcomes of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2019 Have been declared. These outcomes of HP Police Constable Recruitment had been launched on the official web site hppolice.gov.in . Candidates who’ve recruited Himachal Police Constable 19 within the examination held on December 2019, can now examine their outcomes.

The candidates whose names might be within the advantage checklist of the launched consequence might be referred to as for the following spherical of the recruitment course of. The date, time and site of the following spherical's recruitment course of will quickly be displayed on the official web site of Himachal Police. Candidates are suggested to examine the official web site of Himachal Police recurrently for the most recent updates. Nevertheless, the Himachal Pradesh Police web site was not being opened on the time of writing the information.

After the persona check, profitable candidates must bear a medical examination. Candidates discovered slot in medical might be appointed on the vacant posts of Himachal Police Constable based mostly on advantage checklist.

Verify four Steps Results of Constable Recruitment 2019 –

Go to Himachal Police official web site hppolice.gov.in.

Click on on the hyperlink HP Police Constable CTS End result 2019.

Now PDF file will open in entrance of you.

On this PDF file it’s important to discover your identify and roll quantity.

