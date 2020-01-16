Hrithik Roshan was crying in his room, couldn’t handle sudden stardom: Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh KhanTwitter

20 years in the past, a star was born in a single day from nowhere, who stole thousands and thousands of hearts together with his putting persona, chiselled physique and inimitable dance strikes. He not simply posed a menace to superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but additionally gave his crop of actors a great run for his or her cash. He’s none apart from The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan.

Aspiring actors, regardless of in case you are an outsider or a star child, want to make it large within the trade with their debut itself and shoot to immense stardom. However it might shock you to know that Hrithik, who shot to fame together with his debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, was intimidated by his in a single day stardom.

His father and a preferred actor-director Rakesh Roshan not too long ago revealed how the moment fame affected Hrithik and was unable to deal with it. He mentioned that Hrithik Roshan was crying in his room complaining about folks wanting to fulfill him due to which he could not consider his work.

Kaho Naa Pyar Hain Film NonethelessTwitter

“I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, ‘I can’t handle it. I can’t work, I can’t go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I’m not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me’,” Rakesh Roshan informed The Quint in an interview.

He continued, “I then explained to him, ‘Suppose this situation never arose, then what would have happened? You should take this as a blessing, adjust to it and work. Don’t take it as a burden.’ And he understood.”

The filmmaker additionally added that Hrithik would get contant telephone calls and mobbed wherever he would go. This sudden change was troublesome for him to deal with.

Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik RoshanInstagram

Up to now, Hrithik had admitted that he acquired practically 30,000 marriage proposals after the discharge of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. And for the uninitiated, Hrithik was not the primary selection of Rakesh Roshan. The filmmaker wished to solid Shah Rukh Khan within the movie however future had different plans which fell into Hrithik’s kitty.