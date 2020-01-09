HTET Result 2019: Haryana TET Result Declared, Here is Direct Link

HTET Outcome 2019: Haryana Board of Colleges Schooling, Bhiwani has launched the results of Haryana Instructor Eligibility Take a look at (HTET) 2019. Candidates who had given this examination can test their outcomes by visiting www.bseh.org.in. The board has launched the outcomes of HTET Degree 1, 2 and three. The board has additionally mentioned in its consequence discover that if there’s a technical mistake, the board may have the appropriate to withdraw this consequence. In line with media reviews, 9 79 in Degree-1 (HTET Degree 1), Degree-2 4243 in these examinations. . 76 and Degree-Three in four. 23 Solely proportion of candidates have handed. A complete of two lakh 61 thousand 574 candidates have been sitting in HTET examinations. Complete 78, 879 candidates appeared in Degree-1 examination, out of which 4243 ie 9. 79 solely the candidates have handed. A complete of 1 lakh 47 candidates have been sitting in Degree-2 examination out of which 6754 ie 10. 76 Proportion solely Have handed At Degree-Three 82 thousand 648 candidates have been entered, out of which 3496 ie four. 72 per cent handed.

HTET Examination 16 and 83 quantity was held. 16 Degree-Three Examination (PGT-Lecturer) on November 1 from 5 pm to five pm 30 was held until midday. However, Degree-1 (Major Instructor Class 1 to six) Examination from Three pm to five pm 30 and Degree- 2 exams (TGT instructor class 6 to eight) 17 within the morning on November 10 O 'clock 12. 30 was held until midday. Round 2 lakh 83 thousand candidates utilized for this examination.

Earlier, Haryana Board of Faculty Schooling, Bhiwani launched HTET 2019 Reply-Key in November. 25 That objection may have been lodged until November.