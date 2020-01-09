EDUCATION News

HTET Result 2019: Haryana TET Result Declared, Here is Direct Link

January 9, 2020
2 Min Read

HTET Outcome 2019: Haryana Board of Colleges Schooling, Bhiwani has launched the results of Haryana Instructor Eligibility Take a look at (HTET) 2019. Candidates who had given this examination can test their outcomes by visiting www.bseh.org.in. The board has launched the outcomes of HTET Degree 1, 2 and three. The board has additionally mentioned in its consequence discover that if there’s a technical mistake, the board may have the appropriate to withdraw this consequence. In line with media reviews, 9 79 in Degree-1 (HTET Degree 1), Degree-2 4243 in these examinations. . 76 and Degree-Three in four. 23 Solely proportion of candidates have handed. A complete of two lakh 61 thousand 574 candidates have been sitting in HTET examinations. Complete 78, 879 candidates appeared in Degree-1 examination, out of which 4243 ie 9. 79 solely the candidates have handed. A complete of 1 lakh 47 candidates have been sitting in Degree-2 examination out of which 6754 ie 10. 76 Proportion solely Have handed At Degree-Three 82 thousand 648 candidates have been entered, out of which 3496 ie four. 72 per cent handed.

HTET Examination 16 and 83 quantity was held. 16 Degree-Three Examination (PGT-Lecturer) on November 1 from 5 pm to five pm 30 was held until midday. However, Degree-1 (Major Instructor Class 1 to six) Examination from Three pm to five pm 30 and Degree- 2 exams (TGT instructor class 6 to eight) 17 within the morning on November 10 O 'clock 12. 30 was held until midday. Round 2 lakh 83 thousand candidates utilized for this examination.

HTET Outcome Direct Hyperlink

Earlier, Haryana Board of Faculty Schooling, Bhiwani launched HTET 2019 Reply-Key in November. 25 That objection may have been lodged until November.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment