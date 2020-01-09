HTET Result 2019: HTET result released, 8% candidates passed

HTET End result 2019: Haryana Board of Trainer Eligibility Take a look at The result’s declared (HTET End result declared). This consequence may be seen by going to bseh.org.in. You can too see the consequence by clicking on the direct hyperlink given under. Out of the overall candidates, eight. 40 per cent of the candidates have handed. This time, a complete of two, 61, 574 candidates participated in HTET examination. . Of which 21, 993 handed. In Stage 1 78, 879 candidates took this check. 7, 720 candidates have been profitable on this. 9 79 percentile candidates in Stage 1 succeeded. Equally for Stage 2 TGT, 1. 47 lakh candidates took the examination. On this 10, 767 the examinees handed. In Stage 2 10. 76 % candidates succeeded. On the similar time, within the Stage Three PGT Examination 82, 647 candidates have been sitting. four.2 p.c of the scholars in Stage Three succeeded.

HTET End result Direct Hyperlink

The board has launched the outcomes of HTET Stage 1, 2 and three. The board has additionally stated in its consequence discover that if there’s a technical mistake, the board could have the correct to withdraw this consequence.

HTET Examination 16 and 83 quantity was held. 16 Stage-Three Examination (PGT-Lecturer) on November 1 from 5 pm to five pm 30 was held until midday. Alternatively, Stage-1 (Main Trainer Class 1 to six) Examination from Three pm to five pm 30 and Stage- 2 exams (TGT trainer class 6 to eight) 17 within the morning on November 10 O 'clock 12. 30 was held until midday. Round 2 lakh 83 thousand candidates utilized for this examination.

Earlier, Haryana Board of College Training, Bhiwani launched HTET 2019 Reply-Key in November. 25 That objection might have been lodged until November.