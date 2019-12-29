Huge search underway after an empty pram is found next to a river

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Printed: 08:56 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:01 EST, 29 December 2019

A significant search was underway as we speak after an empty pram and a toddler’s belongings had been discovered subsequent to a river.

Divers are combing Etherow Nation Park in Stockport this afternoon after being known as in by police.

Two hearth engines are concerned within the search alongside a tactical rescue unit, a helicopter and a ship.

Eve Dugdale was strolling within the park when emergency providers arrived.

She mentioned: ‘We would simply walked previous the waterfall when three hearth engines, an ambulance and the helicopter turned up.

‘We noticed a pram within the water on the waterfall with all the newborn paraphernalia within the water.

‘It was a gray and black buggy close to the underside and it appeared like a blanket, a altering mat and different stuff had been at completely different levels above above it.

‘They moved us off and we walked away. We’re on the entrance to the park now and there are a great deal of automobiles right here.

‘It is a actually widespread spot, particularly right now of yr and there are a great deal of households about. Everybody appears to be a bit shocked.’

Better Manchester Fireplace and Rescue Service mentioned: ‘Better Manchester Police known as us at 11.52am.

‘We’re at present on the scene with two hearth engines, a tactical rescue unit and a ship.

‘A pram and a toddler’s belongings had been seen on the weir, however we’re not conscious of anybody being reported within the water and we’ve not discovered anybody within the water.’