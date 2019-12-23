Hugh Grant describes Love Actually dance as “absolute hell”

It might be one among Hugh Grant’s most memorable on-screen moments, however the Paddington 2 actor admits he doesn’t harbour fond recollections of filming his iconic Love Truly dance — in truth, he says it was “absolute hell”.

Within the basic Richard Curtis festive movie, Grant’s newly elected British Prime Minister dances by means of Quantity 10 to the tune of The Pointer Sister’s ‘Jump (For My Love)’.

Nonetheless, within the upcoming BBC Two documentary Hugh Grant: A Life on Display screen, the actor remembers fighting the scene, avoiding rehearsals earlier than lastly filming the routine “stone cold sober”.

“There was this dance written and I thought, ‘that’s going to be excruciating’ and it has the power to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid,” Grant says.

“I certainly dreaded filming it and Richard kept saying, ‘Don’t you think we’d better rehearse the dancing scene’ and I’d say, ‘Uh yes I’ve just gotta learn some lines…my ankle hurts today’. So it was never rehearsed.”

“Imagine, you’re a grumpy 40-year-old Englishman, it’s seven in the morning, you’re stone cold sober and it’s like, ‘Okay Hugh if you’d just like to freak out now’… absolute hell,” Grant provides.

“He hated the dance scene,” director Curtis confirms. “We left it to the final day. But as always he’d actually really rehearsed and had three or four little jokes up his sleeve and it turned out, from his dirty behaviour in discos across London, to be quite good at dancing.”

Grant’s Love Truly co-star, Oscar-winner Colin Firth, additionally remembers Grant “making a terrible fuss about the dance,” however provides: “It did delight everybody and I think it’s the highlight of the film for a lot of people.”

Hugh Grant: A Life on Display screen airs on Monday 23rd December at 9pm on BBC Two