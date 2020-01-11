News TV SHOWS

Hulk Hogan Auctions Off Famous WCW ‘Hulkster Viper’

January 12, 2020
Hulk Hogan shocked the professional wrestling world when he signed with WCW. That was a giant second and he had a particular automotive to take him to that contract signing at Disney/MGM Studios.

The automotive that Hulk Hogan rode in on that well-known day was sitting at certainly one of his Seashore Outlets. Now the Hulkster Viper has a brand new proprietor after going up for public sale.

Hogan’s well-known experience bought for 75ok which isn’t unhealthy in any respect. It is usually a cut price for those who contemplate the financial worth of professional wrestling historical past that automotive holds.

The proceeds got to 50 Legs, a charity that gives amputees with the required care and prosthetics that they might not in any other case afford.



