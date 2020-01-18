‘Hum wapas ayenge’: Kashmiri Pandits tweet pledge to return to their homeland

Terrorists hurl grenade close to bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, 6 critically injured













With the hope to return to their homeland in the future, Kashmir Pandits took to social media to mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. The members of the neighborhood posted movies of themselves narrating the dialogue Hum Aayenge Apne Watan from an upcoming film Shikara as a pledge to return dwelling.

The hashtag #HumWapasAayenge is trending on Twitter as an increasing number of Kashmiri Pandits joined within the marketing campaign to relate the “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” dialogue and a pledge to return to their houses. Many have supported the initiative and have expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits

The film “Shikara” chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley on the evening of January 19, 1990. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film will launch on February 7.

On January 19, 1990, lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits had been compelled to depart their houses within the Valley following a genocidal marketing campaign launched by the terrorists.

The #HumWapasAayenge marketing campaign

Theatre actor Chandan Sadhu participated within the marketing campaign and stated that Kashmiri Pandits have proven “unimaginable resilience” and hope to return to the Valley quickly. “As Kashmiri Pandits complete 30 years in exile this weekend, let our cry for justice be finally noticed.”

“We have shown unimaginable resilience, and today we resolve to return home. Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge,” Mr Sadhu tweeted.

and at this time we resolve to return dwelling. [Kashmiri Pandit associates: please file this video assertion and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge pic.twitter.com/rUHTDlXLMZ — Chandan Sadhu (@chandansadhu) January 17, 2020

Famous political commentator Sunanda Vashisht tweeted a throwback picture of herself and stated that resolve to return dwelling has strengthened extra. “I don’t have many pictures left of my childhood. Choosing between life and family albums is really no choice at all. When lives were rescued, family albums got left behind. 30 years have passed. Resolve to go back home has only strengthened. #HumWapasAayenge,” she tweeted.

Radio character Khushboo Mattoo tweeted a video repeating the dialogue from Shikara and tweeted, “Said this in a BBC interview three years back. And I am saying it again #HumWapasAayenge #Shikara.”

Stated this in a BBC interview three years again. And I’m saying it once more #HumWapasAayenge#Shikara pic.twitter.com/6lGveHjMmn — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) January 17, 2020

Journalist Rahul Pandita additionally took to his Twitter and captioned his put up saying, “30 years of exile from Kashmir. Let us now pledge that we will return home.”

30 years of exile from Kashmir. Allow us to now pledge that we are going to return dwelling. [Kashmiri Pandit associates: please file this video assertion and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge ] pic.twitter.com/d0PBXx7QRU — Rahul Pandita (@rahulpandita) January 17, 2020

‘PM Modi-led authorities dedicated to carry again Kashmiri Pandits’



In July final 12 months, House Minister Amit Shah stated within the Rajya Sabha that the central authorities is dedicated to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis again to the Valley saying a time will come when they’ll supply prayers on the well-known Kheer Bhawani temple.

“Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley. Narendra Modi-led government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits,” he had stated.

Final September, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit neighborhood met the Prime Minister in Houston and thanked him for the historic resolution to scrap Article 370 that gave particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi acknowledges hardships endured by the neighborhood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the inaugural ceremony of the 4 refurbished Heritage Buildings, in Kolkata.IANS

PM Modi acknowledged the hardships endured by the neighborhood following their exodus from their ancestral homeland again in 1989-1990 as a consequence of militancy. “You have suffered a lot, but the world is changing. We have to move ahead together and build a new Kashmir,” the Prime Minister had informed the delegation. “I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston,” PM Modi had tweeted following the interplay.

In October, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar introduced that the Centre has determined to offer compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh every to five,300 displaced households from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who initially opted to maneuver exterior Jammu and Kashmir however in a while returned.

These households had been earlier omitted within the rehabilitation package deal that was permitted by the Cupboard on November 30, 2016. The Prime Minister had introduced a reconstruction plan for Jammu and Kashmir in November 2016. His plan included a rehabilitation package deal for a one-time settlement of 36,384 displaced individuals’ households of PoK-1947 and Chhamb.