Huma Qureshi believes more people watched Leila than any of her theatrical films

For Huma Qureshi, Leila — the net sequence that marked her digital debut — paved the best way for a serious change

in her profession and has even ready her for worldwide initiatives. “The fact that people liked Leila is the biggest achievement for me. It has opened doors and taken me closer to bigger opportunities. I don’t think my work would have had an access to a larger, global audience had it not been for Leila, and that’s my biggest takeaway from the show,” she says with a smile.

The actor admits that individuals round her had been initially cautious about her venturing into the digital house. “People were a bit apprehensive about the whole digital evolution that happened in India. They thought that it would be a step down from movies for me and asked me why I wanted to do it,” she says, including, “There was a lot of disinformation. Anything new always takes time to catch up. I’ve been an avid watcher of international content, be it series or films.”

“I’ve spent a lot of my evenings watching some great shows from different parts of the world and I always thought that it would be cool to be part of them. So, when I got the opportunity to headline Leila, I gladly dipped my hands in it.”

Huma reveals that it scared her to offer a serious portion of her 12 months to a digital venture versus movies.

“It was scary to suppose I’m giving a bit of my time and life to doing Leila and never any film. However, I believed the leap could be a bigger alternative to having a present of my very own and headlining it. Furthermore, the eyeballs it will obtain would supersede the eyeballs that any of my movies would draw after they launch or are distributed in India. And I believed it will be nice to be paid in (laughs),” she explains.

2019, Huma says, was a reasonably attention-grabbing 12 months for her. “I feel very blessed and happy. I was in Delhi shooting for Leila. Post that, I went to America and then I started working on Army Of The Dead with Zack Snyder (filmmaker). He’s one of the best in the business.”

Ask her on her future plans and she or he says, “I don’t think too much about what’s going to happen to my career. My work is to act and I want to give it my best. I want to better myself with every film. I never had the opportunity to play safe. I had to be unapologetic about finding work and making sure that I stand out.”

