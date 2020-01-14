Human arms and a leg are found in a bag left outside houses in Dublin

Human arms and a leg are present in a bag left outdoors homes in Dublin, as police hunt for lacking physique components
- The grim discovery was made final evening outdoors a row of homes in Coolock
- Two arms and a leg have been discovered within the bag, whereas the torso and head are lacking
- The scene has been sealed off and a pathologist is because of go to the scene at present

Human limbs have been been present in a bag in Dublin final evening, with police at present trying to find the lacking physique components.
The grim discovery was made final evening in Coolock, north Dublin, the place the limbs have been discovered deserted in a bag outdoors a row of homes.
Two arms and a leg have been discovered within the bag, whereas the torso and head are lacking, in keeping with Dublin Dwell.
The alarm was raised shortly after 10pm final evening.
Dublin Metropolis Coroner has been notified and a state pathologist is predicted to go to the scene afterward Tuesday.
Crime officers are at present inspecting the scene, which has been sealed off.
