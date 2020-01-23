Human bones found partially buried behind South L.A. home, police say

Investigators on Thursday combed by way of the yard of a house in South Los Angeles after somebody found partially buried human bones on the residence, police mentioned.

Police responded to a house within the 100 block of West 49th Road about 11 a.m. Wednesday after they obtained a report of a suspicious dying, mentioned Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Division.

LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett informed reporters at a information convention Thursday that an preliminary investigation decided that the partially buried bones have been human stays. It isn’t clear why investigators have been on the property for greater than a day.

Video from the scene reveals investigators sifting by way of dust at the back of the property. Rabbett mentioned police are working with the coroner’s workplace to find out the individual’s id.

Nobody has been arrested.

“At this point, we can’t determine how long the victim has been deceased,” Rabbett mentioned. “The remains were found behind the home in between two smaller structures — we’ll call them sheds.”

Metropolis Information Service contributed to this report.