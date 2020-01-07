‘Human Ken Doll’ now says she’s trans and channelling Barbie

“Human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves now says she’s transgender and is channelling Barbie.

Rodrigo Alves, 36, informed the Each day Mirror she had been residing a lie by spending greater than $650,000 to appear to be Barbie’s beau, Ken.

“I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie,” Alves informed the Mirror, including she is going to now go by Roddy with clothes and excessive heels on the menu.

“I finally feel like the real me. Glamorous, beautiful and feminine.”

Throughout her Ken section, the Brazilian cosmetic surgery fanatic had 4 ribs eliminated, a “cat’s eye” eyelift and a plethora of nostril jobs that brought about her schnoz to crater.



She has huge plans for extra cosmetic surgery. INSTAGRAM

Now, she desires D-cup breast implants, wider hips and greater lips.

On Instagram, the male Ken is gone. Welcome, Barbie.

“For years I tried to live my life as a man. I had a fake six-pack put in, I had fake muscles in my arms, but I was lying to myself,” she informed the Mirror. “I’m a woman and have always had a feminine brain. Now my body matches my mind.”

And he or she says she’s having fun with the leers and wolf whistles her female appears to be like are getting her.

“I will have a penile inversion and my testicles will be removed. That will be the final step,” she stated.

“Before that, I’m having silicone breast implants. I’ll be able to wear dresses that show my cleavage and look sexy. I’m very excited.”

Additionally forward: Facial feminization surgical procedure, brow reshaping, the elimination of her Adam’s apple and jawline shaving.

“Growing up, I was very feminine and used to play with dolls and wear my mom’s dresses and heels,” she stated, including that after a photograph shoot she determined she was all lady.

“Within a month I was diagnosed with gender dysmorphic disorder and given the option to start the ­appropriate medication to transition,” she informed the newspaper.

“Before, people looked at me because I looked very androgynous and weird for a man. Now I hope they are looking because they think I am a beautiful woman.”

