Human remains found along Brampton highway

Each Peel police and the OPP are investigating the invention of human stays alongside the 410 in Brampton.
Emergency crews had been notified simply after four:30 p.m. on Thursday concerning the grim discovery, present in a wooded space close to the Bovaird Dr. exit of Hwy. 410.
Age, gender and identification of the stays aren’t but identified, pending a autopsy examination.
The Bovaird Dr. exit stays closed as police examine.
